Report: Aleister Black Possibly Moving To RAW, More Backstage Notes

There has been talk of moving Aleister Black to RAW. WWE has been airing vignettes for Black’s SmackDown debut as of late, but now there is talk of moving him to RAW to help freshen up the roster.

Another idea discussed is to give Damian Priest a push on RAW. His feud with The Miz is scheduled to end at WrestleMania Backlash PPV this Sunday as they wrestle in a Lumberjack match.

The changes are considered because of a feeling that RAW needs fresh faces. You can see the full report from WrestleVotes below-