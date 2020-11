Top indy wrestler Alex Zayne is reportedly headed to WWE soon, according to the Wrestling Observer.

It was reported that Zayne, considered to be one of the best indy wrestlers, has already signed with WWE. He had also impressed NJPW officials.

Zayne wrestled his final indy match last Sunday at GCW’s “So Much Fun” show in Atlantic City, losing to Tony Deppen.

It’s believed Zayne will be in the next WWE Performance Center class, which may also include Ben Carter and The Rascalz.