Andrade has reportedly requested his WWE release. He asked for the release while at the RAW taping this past Monday night, according to an exclusive report from Wrestling Inc.

There is no word yet on if the release will be granted, but we will keep you updated. He is still listed as a member of the RAW roster as of now. He trended on Twitter this morning after dropping the “WWE” from his handle.

Stay tuned for updates on Andrade.