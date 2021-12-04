Report: Andrade & Charlotte Flair No Longer Together

AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair have reportedly broken up.

It was recently reported how Andrade un-followed Flair on Instagram, and the rumor mill continued when it appeared Andrade had deleted all recent photos of the two from his social media accounts. Now word via Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is that Flair and Andrade have officially split up, according to multiple sources. It was noted how sources indicated that the break-up did not appear to be mutual, and that Flair is the one who ended the relationship. The relationship reportedly came to end a few weeks ago.

Flair and Andrade were engaged to be married at one point after he popped the question on New Year’s Eve 2019, and she said yes. They had been together since early 2019.

Flair and Andrade have not commented publicly on the split as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.