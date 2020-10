The reason why Andrade was not drafted in the WWE Draft is because he is scheduled to undergo a minor elective procedure soon, according to Wrestling INC. There is no word on what the procedure is for.

It was also reported that Andrade is due to be pushed when he returns to action. He is expected to be out of action for around a month.

Andrade last wrestled on this week’s RAW in a loss to Angel Garza. He has been rumored to return to NXT but also rumored for a permanent spot on the RAW roster.