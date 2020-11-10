Report: Asuka vs. Nia Jax Commentary Line On RAW Was Scripted

Last night’s WWE RAW featured a line on commentary where Byron Saxton mentioned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka being “WrestleMania main event worthy.”

That line was included in the commentary on purpose, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that the line was scripted and completely instructed to Saxton. There was no ad-libbing on Saxton’s part for that line as it was a total directive from WWE officials.

There’s no word yet on if this means they are planning Jax vs. Asuka as one of the WrestleMania 37 matches. We’re still several months away from the big event and plans can obviously change, especially for the women’s division. The non-title match between Asuka and Jax on RAW ended in a disqualification after Jax’s partner Shayna Baszler interfered.