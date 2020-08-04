Report: Austin Theory Suspended

Austin Theory, who was called up to the main roster earlier this year from NXT, was quickly thrust into an important feud as part of Seth Rollins’ disciples. Theory was touted to have a bright future, but it may have hit a big roadblock as he has been reportedly legitimately suspended by WWE.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed on Twitter that Theory was suspended, which was not announced by WWE.
Unannounced suspension of sorts. https://t.co/TX4oTKzzaq
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 4, 2020