Report: Awesome Kong & Shanna’s AEW Contracts Not Renewed

AEW officials reportedly chose not to renew contracts for Awesome Kong and Shanna. There was some speculation on Kong and Shanna after their profiles were removed from the AEW roster page over the weekend. Now Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com has confirmed that their contracts were not renewed.

It was noted by Fightful Select that word going around as far back as April said Shanna was not expected back, and that there were some issues with her and other wrestlers in the company, namely extras and how they felt treated by her. Regarding Kong, their report nooted that her departure was expected by some as she hadn’t been working the coaching role that was originally discussed for her as well.

Shanna originally debuted for AEW on October 30, 2019 with a Dynamite loss to Hikaru Shida. She took some time off from AEW due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in November 2020 with a Dark win over Tesha Price. Her last AEW match came on Elevation in early April, a loss to Leyla Hirsch.

Kong made her AEW debut at Double Or Nothing 2019, competing in a Fatal 4 Way with Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose and the winner, new AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. She worked the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2019, defeated Leva Bates on a November 2019 Dark episode, then defeated Miranda Alize on the December 18, 2019 Dynamite show, and had her last AEW match on Dark in early January 2020, a win over Skyler Moore. She had a few other non-match appearances and also participated with the “AEW Heels” brand. It was reported in February 2020 that Kong had taken time away from AEW to film G.L.O.W. for Netflix, but the final season of that show was nixed in October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.