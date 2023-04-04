Report: Bad Bunny Suffers Separated Shoulder On WWE RAW

Bad Bunny had a bad night on Monday.

The scheduled host of WWE Backlash 2023 was in attendance at the always highly-anticipated Raw After WrestleMania show on Monday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

During his appearance on the show, Bad Bunny got involved in a match that saw Rey Mysterio defeated by Austin Theory, when Dominik Mysterio got in his face and was dropped by the popular music artist for his troubles.

This led to Damian Priest yanking Bad Bunny over the guard rail and decking him, before hoisting him up and putting him through the commentary table at ringside.

After taking what looked to be a rough bump, landing on his head and neck, it was later reported by Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on the broadcast that WWE has been receiving conflicting reports on Bad Bunny’s condition, but believe he suffered a separated shoulder as a result of the incident.

WWE would go on to extend an apology to Bad Bunny for the injury situation.

