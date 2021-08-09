Report: Becky Lynch At WWE SummerSlam

It’s believed that Becky Lynch will not be returning to the WWE storylines until the fall, but PWInsider reports that she is scheduled to be in attendance for the SummerSlam PPV on Saturday 8/21 in Las Vegas.

Lynch has been backstage for recent WWE PPV/TV events but has not appeared in front of the crowd since announcing her pregnancy last year. It remains to be seen if she will appear at SummerSlam, but she is scheduled to be there.

A recent report on Lynch’s status noted that she may be on the road with Seth Rollins, as she was for Money In the Bank PPV last month, but that does not mean she is getting booked to return before October. It was said Lynch is not returning to WWE storylines until after The Draft, which is reportedly scheduled for early October.

Becky may just be at SummerSlam to cheer Rollins on as he wrestles Edge.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.