Report: Britt Baker “Banged Up” Heading Into AEW ALL IN 2023

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is a bad ass.

The former AEW Women’s Champion recently secured her spot in the Fatal-4-Way match at ALL IN 2023 for the women’s title with a win over The Bunny on AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen this past Wednesday night.

What is impressive about that?

Apparently Baker has been working while being pretty banged up in recent weeks.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Baker has been working while banged up. The specific details of her injuries are unclear.

Sapp stated, “She has certainly been working with injuries.” I’m not sure what a specific injury is, if there is one, or if she’s just hurt. But I can tell you from previous on-camera interviews with Britt Baker that she takes a lot of pride in working through injuries and situations like that. However, many people have noticed it.”

After earning her spot at ALL IN, Baker got physical once again on Friday night’s AEW Rampage: Fight For The Fallen show, brawling with the other three members in the title match at the 8/27 premium live event — Toni Storm, Saraya and AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

