Report: Britt Baker Not Done With AEW, But Her Status Remains Uncertain

At a time when AEW has kept Britt Baker off television, speculation about her future with the promotion continues to grow, with some fans believing her eventual move to WWE is inevitable.

Wade Keller of the PWTorch initially reported that Baker is in a similar situation to others not being utilized by AEW. According to Keller, AEW CEO Tony Khan is reportedly frustrated with Baker, and unless his stance changes, she will remain off TV despite still being under contract.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was noted that while WWE would be interested in signing Baker, sources within WWE do not expect her to become available anytime soon. AEW has not provided any clear indication of plans to use Baker in the near future.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer offered further clarity, stating that Baker is not finished with AEW but that her status remains in flux. Her contract is believed to have multiple years remaining. Meltzer added, “Right now, none of the key people in the story would talk about it publicly, but she’s still with the company, she’s not being used now, and everything else is largely up to when Tony Khan would want to bring her back for a program.”

For now, Baker’s AEW future remains uncertain as fans and industry insiders alike wait to see if and when she will re-emerge on AEW programming.