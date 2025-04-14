Report: Brock Lesnar Not Expected To Return To WWE Anytime Soon

Despite recent speculation stemming from a Cody Rhodes promo referencing “Brock,” WWE fans should not anticipate a return from Brock Lesnar in the near future.

Reports have circulated for several months that Lesnar will not be brought back to WWE until the company’s legal team fully clears him in connection to the lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Lesnar was later identified as the unnamed champion initially referenced in the case.

In the amended lawsuit, Grant alleges that McMahon sexually assaulted and trafficked her, and further claims that McMahon offered her to Lesnar as part of contract negotiations. Lesnar’s name is mentioned multiple times in the updated court documents.

Although Lesnar remains listed on WWE’s official roster, his status remains on hold. According to a report from Fightful Select, despite being name-dropped by Rhodes on television, “we were told there had not been consideration or conversations regarding bringing him back.”

In the meantime, Lesnar has reportedly been enjoying his time away from the spotlight and was recently spotted attending a comedy show.

Until legal matters are resolved, any plans involving Lesnar’s return to WWE remain firmly on ice.