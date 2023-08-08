Report: Brock Lesnar Taking Four Months Off From WWE

Well, it looks like “The Beast Incarnate” will be gone for a while after all.

Although it was recently reported that Brock Lesnar will not be taking an extended hiatus from WWE, that no longer appears to be the case.

Following his loss in the trilogy bout with Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023 over the weekend, the longtime WWE Superstar is expected to take a break from the company for an extended period of time.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that Lesnar was originally scheduled to work the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event on October 7, that is no longer the case.

According to the longtime Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor, “The Beast Incarnate” will be taking approximately four months off from WWE action.

Brock Lesnar is expected to work WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia, PA.