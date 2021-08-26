Report: Brock Lesnar’s Contract For 1.5 Years And Under 10 Matches

Brock Lesnar’s new WWE contract is believed to be for “roughly a year and a half,” according to Fightful Select. The new contract is also believed to be for at least 8 matches.

The terms of the contract are open to change with further negotiations, according to the report.

Lesnar is expected to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns soon but that has not been confirmed. It was reported today that WWE has plans for Lesnar to be a babyface Superstar on SmackDown.

