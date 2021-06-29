Report: Canyon Cemen Not Released From WWE

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Cemen is still with the company.

There had been reports of Cemen being let go in the last 24 hours, but that is incorrect. The original source has retracted the report, and multiple sources have confirmed that Cemen is still with WWE.

Cemen joined WWE in March 2012 and was hired as the Senior Director of Talent Relations. He was promoted to Vice President of Talent Development in August 2015.

As PWMania.com reported earlier, WWE Producer Sonjay Dutt recently left the company after putting in his notice a few weeks back. It was reported that more behind-the-scenes changes are expected within WWE, some significant, but Cemen’s departure is not one of those changes, at least for now.

