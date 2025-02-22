Report: Carmella No Longer Under WWE Contract

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Carmella’s return to WWE television, but it appears that day may never come.

According to PWN Reports, Carmella’s WWE contract has officially expired, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has since confirmed the news.

Carmella has been on hiatus since 2023, when she and her husband, Corey Graves, welcomed their first child. The couple previously endured personal hardships, including miscarriages and Carmella’s battle with depression following an ectopic pregnancy.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show in May 2024, Carmella admitted that while she misses the fans, she has been dealing with a serious health issue.

Drop foot is a neurological condition that affects movement and strength in the foot, which could impact her ability to wrestle again.

During her WWE career, Carmella made history by winning the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, later cashing in on Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women’s Champion. She also held the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Queen Zelina and became a fan-favorite alongside R-Truth in a comedic role.

With her WWE contract now expired, it remains unclear if she will return to wrestling in the future or focus on other ventures.