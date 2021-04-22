Report: Charlotte Flair Taking Time Off For Dental Work

Charlotte Flair is currently off WWE TV because she reportedly needed to have some dental work done. As PWMania reported earlier this week, WWE official Adam Pearce announced after RAW that Flair had been fined $100,000 and suspended indefinitely following the attacks on WWE referee Eddie Orengo. Flair attacked Orengo multiple times after RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted her main event match with Asuka, which led to Asuka getting the win.

In an update, WWE did the suspension angle with Flair because she needed to get “some dental work sorted out,” according to Alex McCarthy on the Wrestling Daily podcast.

There is no word on when Flair will be back but the report also said she is not expected to miss much time.

Flair vs. Asuka vs. Ripley has been rumored but not confirmed for the WrestleMania Backlash PPV on 5/16.

