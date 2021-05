Chelsea Green reportedly has been in contract talks with Impact management this past week, but it looks like no deal was closed as of today, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Green and other WWE stars were released on 4/15, and are under 90-day non-competes that make them free to sign with other companies after 7/14.

Green previously worked for Impact from 2016-2018 as Laurel Van Ness. She is a one-time former Knockouts Champion.

