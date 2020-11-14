Report: Chelsea Green Suffers Wrist Injury On SmackDown

Chelsea Green reportedly broke her wrist during Friday’s WWE SmackDown debut.

As noted, Green made her blue brand arrival in the Survivor Series qualifier that featured winner Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina Snuka. Green barely worked the match and disappeared early on after getting kicked off the apron by Morgan.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Green broke her wrist in the match. She was originally scheduled to win, but the change had to be called on the fly and Morgan won. The situation was described as “hectic” at ringside.

Stay tuned for updates on Green’s status.