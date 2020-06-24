Report: CHIKARA To Close After Allegations

The CHIKARA indie promotion is reportedly shutting down, according to PWInsider. An announcement is set to be made soon in the wake of “#SpeakingOut” allegations made against the promotion and owner, pro wrestling veteran Mike Quackenbush. PWInsider adds that Quackenbush is set to announce that he will be resigning as the head trainer of the WrestleFactory school in Philadelphia, PA. The accusations against Quackenbush and the promotion were made overnight, alleging systematic abuse towards female staffers and trainees. You can see the accusations from @CZWiggy below. Quackenbush reportedly held numerous Zoom meetings with staff and talent after the accusations came out last night. Several CHIKARA talents announced today that they were parting ways with the promotion. CHIKARA was launched by Quackenbush in 2002.

I’m just sick. As of now I can not in good conscience remain a part of @CHIKARApro and it’s absolutely breaking my heart. Consider this my resignation as the princess. Don’t know if I will be back on here today. This one really really hurts. 😔 — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) June 24, 2020

Effective Immediatley I am resigning from CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory. While I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally, I can not in good conscience continue my association with the group. — Hallowicked (@Go2SleepyHollow) June 24, 2020

Effective Immediatley I am resigning from CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory. While I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally, I can not in good conscience continue my association with the group. — Hallowicked (@Go2SleepyHollow) June 24, 2020

Good start. Oh hey I forgot to mention in my #SpeakingOut post that during my ordeal with Kobald, I was informed by multiple people that @MikeQuackenbush would refer to me as "The Ratiri". Guess he would know from rats… This was also while I was doing a podcast for Chikara. https://t.co/hw1f4fSIX3 — ❄ Wiggy ❄ (@CZWiggy) June 20, 2020

A friend reached out to me after I posted my experience. They would like to remain anonymous for the time being so I'm posting on their behalf. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/5doIHv9tWV — ❄ Wiggy ❄ (@CZWiggy) June 24, 2020

And here's the story of a second friend's experience at Chikara. Part 1. If anyone has a story they want to share but want to remain anonymous, hit me up. I'm not afraid and will happily be the voice of anyone who is ❤ #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/x8aeM8ISAZ — ❄ Wiggy ❄ (@CZWiggy) June 24, 2020

And here's the story of a second friend's experience at Chikara. Part 2. If anyone has a story they want to share but want to remain anonymous, hit me up. I'm not afraid and will happily be the voice of anyone who is ❤ #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/tcdRsLMb9d — ❄ Wiggy ❄ (@CZWiggy) June 24, 2020