Report: Chris Jericho Suffers Elbow Injury

Chris Jericho reportedly suffered an elbow injury when falling off the Blood and Guts cage last week on AEW Dynamite.

Jericho appeared on Dynamite this week with a brace on his elbow. Bryan Alvarez explained the injury on Wrestling Observer Live today. He said-

“He got thrown off a cage. That guy’s supposed to be dead, but he’s back a week later! That being said, you see that big thing on Chris Jericho’s arm? He fell off that cage and I think he fractured his elbow. I forgot the exact injury, but it’s a legitimate elbow injury after falling off the cage. So, he fell off the cage. He legitimately hurt himself, and we’ve had a week of everybody talking about how fake it looked.”

There is no update on if Jericho will miss any time from the ring but Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match is expected to take place on 5/30 at the Double Or Nothing PPV.

