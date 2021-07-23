Report: CM Punk Signs His AEW Contract

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was revealed this week that former WWE star CM Punk has been in talks for an in-ring return, and is expected to sign with AEW.

In an update, Ringside News reports that Punk signed his contract this morning. There is still no word yet on when he will debut, but this new report notes that the former WWE Champion will be on AEW TV “nearly every week.”

On a related note, Punk’s latest Instagram Stories post has fueled speculation on his future. Punk posted a clip of the “Sirius” song by The Alan Parsons Project this week, as seen below. The song was a hit during the Michael Jordan era of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, and the team currently uses a remixed version for player introductions at home games.

Punk using the song led fans to speculate that he may be teasing a comeback, like Jordan, but at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5 in the Chicago area.