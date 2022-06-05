Report: Cody Rhodes Legitimately Injured, Still Planned For WWE Hell in a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes is indeed injured, but he hopes to get through tonight’s Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. Dave Meltzer revealed Rhodes’ injury news during his Sunday Night Main Event podcast.

WWE did an angle where Rollins attacked Rhodes Saturday night at the Saturday Night Main Event live event in Champaign, Illinois. In the show’s main event, Drew McIntyre replaced Rhodes, but Rhodes reappeared after the bout to chase Rollins around the ring and to the back. According to Meltzer, WWE did this because Rhodes is believed to have a torn pectoral muscle.

Rhodes had an injury while lifting weights. It appears to be a significant injury, based on what Meltzer reports. He is working the match tonight with the injury and will probably get it taken care of later. According to sources, it’s a legit injury, and he is working tonight. It’s unclear if the doctors will say he can’t. As noted above, It is a weightlifting injury and not an in-ring injury.

Rhodes could be out for months due to a torn pec. As Roman Reigns has a limited schedule, the injury comes at a moment when they need star power.

