Report: Cody Rhodes Working For AEW As Free Agent

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes’ AEW contract reportedly expired at the end of 2021, making him a free agent technically, according to Fightful Select. Rhodes has been wrestling without a contract ever since.

Rhodes’ status as a free agent has been known by many within AEW for a few weeks now. There is no word on when Rhodes is expected to sign a new AEW contract.

After missing Battle Of The Belts on 1/8 Rhodes is scheduled to make his return on this week’s AEW Dynamite. There’s no word on he will face AEW TNT Interim Champion Sammy Guevara.

