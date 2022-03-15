Report: Cody Rhodes’ WWE Status Being Kept Above Top Secret

Cody Rhodes let his AEW contract expire and he could be headed back to WWE. A lot of people are expecting to see his WWE return, but there are no guarantees.

Cody Rhodes’ current status has been confusing and restricted. It has been speculated that Cody Rhodes may return during tonight’s RAW in Jacksonville, Florida, but nothing is concretely known at this time.

The WWE creative team is not talking about Cody Rhodes. As PWMania.com previously reported, his name was on the WrestleMania board and on documentation as Seth Rollins’ opponent, but he was pulled off without any explanation given. Word is that match is back on, but everything is being kept under wraps.

According to sources, “he’s not being discussed with the writing team.” Additionally, a tenured member of the WWE creative team told Ringsidenews, “whatever his deal is, it’s being kept ‘up above and secret’ for now.”

We will have to see if Cody Rhodes shows up in WWE on the road to WrestleMania or on either night during the show of shows. Either way, The American Nightmare managed to capture the pro wrestling world’s attention once again.