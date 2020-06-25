Report: CoronaVirus Testing At The WWE PC Today

WWE is holding another round of coronavirus testing at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida today. The company brought all talents and staff scheduled for Friday and Saturday’s TV tapings to Orlando yesterday in order to hold another round of COVID-19 testing this morning, according to PWInsider. The tests today are being done via the drive-through format with people apparently waiting in their cars.

The wrestlers and staff brought in were not among those sent e-mails on Monday and Tuesday advising them to get tested due to a newly discovered positive test result. It was also noted that anyone who tested negative for the coronavirus earlier this week will also get tested again today. If they are not tested again today, they will not be cleared to work the TV tapings on Friday and Saturday. WWE will re-adjust their plans for the weekend TV tapings once they get the test results. It was noted before that WWE would likely need to re-write scripts for the TV tapings based on the positive test results.