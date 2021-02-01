Report: Damian Priest And Rhea Ripley Called Up To The Main Roster

Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was meant to be the official main roster arrivals for Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Priest and Ripley had been scheduled for main roster call-ups from WWE NXT for several weeks now, and PWInsider reports that the pay-per-view was booked to be their official main roster debuts.

There’s no word on which brands Priest and Ripley will be going to, but last word on Priest had him booked for a spot on the RAW roster.

Ripley’s last NXT TV match came on January 6 at the New Year’s Evil special, when she lost to Raquel Gonzalez in the Last Woman Standing match. Priest’s last NXT TV match also came at New Year’s Evil, when he was defeated by Karrion Kross.