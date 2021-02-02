Report: Damian Priest Headed To RAW

Damian Priest is reportedly now a member of the WWE RAW roster.

As noted, last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was booked as the call-ups from WWE NXT for Priest and Rhea Ripley. PWInsider now reports that Priest is backstage at tonight’s RAW, and will be joining the red brand roster.

Priest had been scheduled for a main roster call-up for several weeks and at one point almost debuted on SmackDown to help Kevin Owens fight Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but that was nixed at the last minute.