Report: Daniel Bryan Wants More NXT Call Ups On SmackDown

Daniel Bryan is reportedly pushing for more WWE NXT call-ups to the SmackDown roster. We’ve noted how Bryan has had a significant creative role on the blue brand for several months now. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he has been pushing to bring in more NXT Superstars to SmackDown as a way to freshen things up.

There’s no word on who Bryan has pushed for to be called up, but it was reported earlier this week that Damian Priest was scheduled to debut last Friday in a main event storyline, but the call-up was nixed at the last minute. Priest is still scheduled to be called up, but now plans have him going to the RAW brand around the end of this month, according to the Observer.