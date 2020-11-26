Report: Duane ‘Gillberg’ Gill Suffers A Heart Attack

James Ellsworth published a video with a medical update on former WWE star Duane “Gillberg” Gill:

“Hey everyone, Happy Thanksgiving. I just got off the phone with Duane Gill, also known as Gillberg’s, wife. She wanted me to let everybody know what’s going on with Duane. He had a heart attack yesterday. But he is doing okay, he’s doing good. He just got out of ICU, doing very well, so I just wanted to say that first and foremost. He is doing fine and he should be okay going forward. Hopefully he’ll be home this weekend, and start transitioning into getting back to normal. But his wife did want me to come on here and tell everyone what’s going on. So please send your prayers to Gillberg and his family at this time. And hopefully, he’ll be home soon and back to his normal, fun, goofy self. Take care guys and God bless you. Stay safe.”

(quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)