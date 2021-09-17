Report: Edge To Be Off WWE TV For A Few Months

Edge is reportedly scheduled to be off WWE TV for a few months. Last Friday’s Super SmackDown saw Seth Rollins defeat Edge in a rematch from WWE SummerSlam, where Edge picked up the win. The post-match angle saw Edge leave on a stretcher after an attack.

In an update, word now is that the stretcher angle was done to explain Edge not being around for a few months, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix announced during Tuesday’s commentary on WWE NXT 2.0 that Edge was back at home and resting up with family following last week’s attack. WWE tweeted Beth’s comments on their main feed, but never issued a formal storyline injury update.

