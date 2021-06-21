Report: Edge vs. Seth Rollins Planned For SummerSlam

WWE reportedly has Edge vs. Seth Rollins planned for the SummerSlam PPV on 8/21 in Las Vegas. This would be the first match between the two.

Edge has been away since WrestleMania 37. Rollins defeated Cesaro at the Hell in a Cell PPV last night. It was recently revealed that Edge is advertised for a number of WWE dates in the summer starting with the 7/16 SmackDown in Houston.

WrestleVotes reported the following on Edge vs. Rollins today-

Along w/ Roman Reigns vs John Cena for SummerSlam, WWE is planning on stacking the SmackDown side with another major matchup. Source says idea as of now is for a Seth Rollins vs Edge first time ever match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 21, 2021

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.