Report: Edge vs. Seth Rollins Planned For SummerSlam

WWE reportedly has Edge vs. Seth Rollins planned for the SummerSlam PPV on 8/21 in Las Vegas. This would be the first match between the two.

Edge has been away since WrestleMania 37. Rollins defeated Cesaro at the Hell in a Cell PPV last night. It was recently revealed that Edge is advertised for a number of WWE dates in the summer starting with the 7/16 SmackDown in Houston.

WrestleVotes reported the following on Edge vs. Rollins today-

