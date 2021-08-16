Report: Ember Moon Is Not Injured

As noted, Ember Moon was set to face Sarray in last Tuesday’s WWE NXT opener but it was announced earlier that afternoon that she was unable to compete. WWE did not provide many details as their announcement stated that Moon was “declared unable to compete by the NXT Medical Staff” earlier in the day. Moon was replaced by Dakota Kai, who won the match. It was reported later in the week that Moon was out with an issue that was “not too serious.”

In an update, Moon has been recovering from a dental procedure, according to Fightful Select. This procedure is what kept her from getting cleared for last week’s match. It was noted that Moon was willing to work, despite the dental procedure and not being cleared for action. Moon was backstage for last week’s NXT TV taping.

There is no word on when Moon will be cleared to compete, but we will keep you updated