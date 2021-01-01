Report: Erick Rowan Has Not Signed With AEW

Former WWE star Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud, Erick Redbeard) reportedly has not signed with AEW.

Rowan appeared on this Wednesday’s Brodie Lee Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite to pay tribute to his former tag team partner, but he has not signed with AEW and his deal was just to make the special cameo appearance as a surprise, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Things can obviously change in the future, but right now Rowan has not signed.

Below is video of Rowan’s special appearance-