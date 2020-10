Eva Marie is reportedly returning to WWE soon.

There’s no official word on when Eva is set to return, but Cultaholic reports that the return may be imminent. It was noted that we could see the former WWE Divas Search competitor and Total Divas cast member return as soon as tonight’s RAW episode, featuring the end of the 2020 WWE Draft.

Eva first joined WWE in 2013 for Total Divas and the Divas Search, but left the company in August 2017 to focus on other interests outside of the company.