A former WWE Superstar is reportedly making his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. There’s no word yet on who the wrestler is, but PWInsider reports that the former WWE talent will make his Impact debut in a new teaser vignette, which will build to his eventual in-ring debut.

The only hint given for the debuting talent is that he “never really got a fair chance” during his time with WWE, which could apply to many wrestlers.

