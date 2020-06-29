Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Signing With Impact Is A “Done Deal”

As we’ve noted, multiple sources have reported that former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are set to debut with Impact Wrestling soon. It’s believed that they will sign a two-promotion deal and work for Impact here in the United States, then that deal would allow them to tour with New Japan Pro Wrestling when they are able to. While contracts for the lucrative Impact deals have not been signed as of the latest report, word is that the signing is said to be “pretty much a done deal,” according to Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda.

It was also noted that Gallows and Anderson have already filmed content for Impact Plus, which is the on-demand streaming service that Impact launched in May 2019. Gallows and Anderson have reportedly filmed “upcoming shows” of their “TalkNShopAMania” video podcast, as a side promotion to the Impact deal. The podcast and the Impact Plus content filmed are set to debut in July. Pro Wrestling Sheet originally reported this weekend that if everything goes to plan, the “TalkNShopAMania” podcast could be the start of a new side promotion of sorts for the former RAW Tag Team Champions.