Report: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns Planned For WWE Elimination Chamber

Goldberg is set to return to the storylines soon and will be wrestling at the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, according to Fightful Select.

The current plan is for Goldberg to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with the title on the line. This match was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but Reigns withdrew from the match and took some time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to the ring in August 2020, and has been champion since Payback on August 30 of that year.

Goldberg previously claimed that he had one more match on his WWE contract, but he’s also stated that he’s signed to WWE through 2023. This new report notes that people believe his contract will be up after the Elimination Chamber match. Goldberg was originally signed for two matches per year, but there was some speculation on the deal being modified for the three matches he worked in 2021.

