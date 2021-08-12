Report: Hangman Page Taking Family Time Away From AEW

“Hangman” Adam Page is reportedly taking family time away from AEW right now.

Page appeared last week for Dynamite Homecoming and was beat up by The Elite. The week before that he lost his chance at Kenny Omega’s World Championship due to the stipulations in a 6-man match that featured The Elite beating Page and The Dark Order.

PWInsider now reports that Page was not on last night’s Dynamite because the plan has always been for Page to take some family time off in advance of his first child being born.

Page announced on 6/3 that he & wife Amanda are expecting their first child together. There is no word on when the baby is due or when Page will return to AEW TV.

