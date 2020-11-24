Report: Impact To Have Swoggle Do AJ Styles Satire Gimmick

Impact Wrestling reportedly has plans for Swoggle (Hornswoggle) to spoof WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles soon. Impact World Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have recently started teasing a return for “The Phenomenal One” in Impact, but these are obviously not for the real Styles as he is under contract to WWE. In an update, Fightful Select reports that the teases are actually for Swoggle.

The current plan is for Swoggle to appear in full Styles gear and wrestle matches under a new satire gimmick. This is all part of the feud between The Good Brothers and The North.

There was a segment on last week’s Impact where The North’s Ethan Page asked Scott D’Amore for a rematch for the titles. D’Amore shared the request with The Good Brothers, but Anderson said Page should have to face a “phenomenal” opponent first. Page accepted the stipulation and was confident that he will defeat the “phenomenal” opponent, and then go on to win the rematch for the titles. The Good Brothers won the Impact World Tag Team Titles for the first time by defeating The North at Turning Point on November 14. It will be interesting to see if the Swoggle Styles vs. Page match happens during tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS. Swoggle has made recent appearances for both AEW and Impact.