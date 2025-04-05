Report: JD McDonagh & Kairi Sane Expected To Return To WWE Soon

Two sidelined WWE stars may be making their return to the ring in the near future. According to a new report from PWInsider.com, there is internal optimism within WWE that both JD McDonagh and Kairi Sane are close to being medically cleared and could return to action soon.

Kairi Sane has been out of action since December, when she was pulled from the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament. It was later reported that she suffered an arm injury, although details surrounding the nature of the injury were never confirmed publicly.

Meanwhile, JD McDonagh has been absent since January, when he sustained serious injuries during a World Tag Team Championship match on WWE Raw. Teaming with Dominik Mysterio against The War Raiders, McDonagh reportedly suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung during the bout, forcing him to take time off for recovery.

Both stars are valuable parts of WWE’s roster, and their return would be a welcome boost to their respective divisions. WWE has not officially announced return dates, but all signs point to both competitors being nearly cleared for in-ring competition.

We join the wrestling world in wishing JD McDonagh and Kairi Sane a full and speedy recovery.