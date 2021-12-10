Report: Jeff Hardy To Become A Free Agent In March

As reported before here on PWMania.com, it was revealed on Thursday that Jeff Hardy was released from his WWE contract. The company reportedly offered him help and rehab, but he turned them down, and was then released. Hardy’s departure came after the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg TX. Hardy was sent home after the Edinburg show, and replaced by Rey Mysterio the next night in Corpus Christi.

The Wrestling Observer now reports that WWE officials offered rehab to Hardy following the incident in Edinburg, but he refused. Hardy was fully aware that if he refused the help, then WWE would have to take action.

The decision was then to let Hardy go instead of suspend him. He was given a 90-day non-compete period where he will be paid through Wednesday, March 9. At that point Hardy will become a free agent, and able to work with whoever he wants.

There is no word yet on if AEW or Impact will be interested in signing Hardy.