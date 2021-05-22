Report: John Cena Return Being Discussed For July WWE Tour

There were unconfirmed rumors going around on Friday that said John Cena’s WWE return was set to coincide with WWE’s return to the road in July, beginning with Money In the Bank Weekend.

In an update, it was reported by F4Wonline.com that Cena’s return is still being discussed for the first show back with fans in the crowd, which would be the 7/16 edition of WWE SmackDown, airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

As we’ve noted, WWE announced on Friday that they will return to the road with a 25-city tour that begins with that SmackDown in Houston. It will continue with the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, and a live RAW on July 19 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tickets for those three shows go on sale this Wednesday, and WWE will be announcing the rest of the dates in the coming weeks. The 25-city schedule will run through Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6.

Cena has been away from WWE since losing to Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37 last year.

