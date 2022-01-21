Report: John Laurinaitis Told New Talent To Cut His Long Hair

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will see Javier Bernal make his in-ring debut against Draco Anthony. Real name Randy José Beidelschies, Bernal was signed last year after working the WWE tryouts in Las Vegas. He is a native of Florida, and previously played college football for Macalester College in Minnesota.

Bernal also did some work as a hair model in the past. The new issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis “pretty much ordered” Bernal to get his hair cut. Laurinaitis reportedly saw Bernal during rehearsals, and told him he should cut his hair. It should be noted that Laurinaitis did say the choice was up to Bernal, but the change was made.

Bernal took to Instagram to hype his debut and commented on the change, writing:

“Catch me in action tomorrow night on @peacocktv 10/9c. Change has to happen for success stories to occur. !! [Colombian flag emoji] I swear I’m a nice guy [smiling face with tear emoji]”

Tonight’s 205 Live will also feature Bodhi Hayward vs. James Drake and Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend.

Below are a few before & after photos of Bernal-