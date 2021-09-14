Report: Johnny Gargano’s NXT Contract Expiring In December

Johnny Gargano’s WWE NXT contract is reportedly expiring soon.

We’ve noted how Kevin Owens will see his WWE contract expire on Monday, January 31, 2022, while Sami Zayn’s contract will also expire before the end of this year. Now you can add Gargano to the list of veteran Superstars who have contracts coming up as Fightful Select reports that his deal is set to expire on Friday, December 3.

WWE and Gargano have not entered into contract negotiations as of this week, but word is that WWE officials expect to begin talks in the fall.

It was noted that this isn’t a situation similar to Adam Cole and Pete Dunne, where the contracts expiring came as a surprise. While Cole’s deal expiring this summer came as a surprise, WWE officials originally thought Cole’s deal would expire around the same time as Gargano, and they planned on speaking with them both ahead of that period, before the shocker that Cole’s deal was expiring earlier. There is no word on what WWE has planned for Gargano’s future after this revamp, or if a main roster call-up could be in his future. There’s also no word on if Dunne has signed a new contract, but it was reported in late August that he had been offered a new deal.