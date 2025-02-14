Report: Josh Alexander Likely AEW-Bound Following TNA Departure

TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander is officially a free agent as his contract with TNA expired today. With his next move highly anticipated, reports suggest that AEW is the most likely destination for the former TNA World Champion.

According to PWInsider, Alexander is being represented by Barry Bloom, one of wrestling’s most notable agents. Bloom has negotiated deals for several major names in the industry, including Kenny Omega and Jim Ross.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that sources within AEW and the wrestling industry expect Alexander to sign with AEW—if he hasn’t already.

Meanwhile, sources within WWE confirmed that Alexander had not signed with the company, though there had been interest in using him last year.

While it remains unclear if an official contract has been signed, all indications point toward Alexander heading to AEW in the near future. If he does, it could mark a major addition to AEW’s roster, potentially setting up dream matches against Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and others.

Stay tuned for further updates on Josh Alexander’s next move.