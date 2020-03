Tokyo Sports reports that Jushin “Thunder” Liger is now confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 class.

Liger has not been formally announced by WWE but that could come later today. The Tokyo Sports article says WWE decided on Liger this year and that NJPW was notified of his induction.

WWE already has the NWO, Batista, JBL, The Bella Twins, & The British Bulldog announced for the 2020 HOF induction ceremony.

Stay tuned for the official announcement on Jushin Liger.

Credit: Tokyo Sports