Report: Kairi Sane Leaving WWE This Week

Kairi Sane is reportedly on her way out of WWE. As reported before, there has been talk of Sane returning to Japan to be with her husband, who she just married back in February after a longterm relationship.

PWInsider now reports that today’s WWE TV taping is scheduled to be Sane’s final date with the company.

It was noted that Sane is finishing up on good terms with WWE. She will remain a part of WWE’s extended family, but the RAW shows being taped today will be her last under this run with the company.

There’s no word yet on how WWE plans to write Sane out of the storylines, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated on any developments from the Raw TV tapings.