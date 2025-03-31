Report: Karrion Kross Nearing End Of WWE Contract

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Karrion Kross is reportedly approaching the end of his current WWE contract, which is expected to expire sometime this summer. While specific terms of his deal remain confidential, there is no official word yet on whether discussions have begun regarding a renewal or extension.

Kross has continued to maintain a strong presence on WWE Raw, and sources within the company have expressed admiration for his ability to build momentum through social media and his engagement in various character-driven storylines.

Kross, along with his wife and on-screen partner Scarlett, was previously released by WWE in November 2021 during a wave of roster cuts. During his time away from the company, Kross was offered a one-off match in AEW, which he declined. Instead, he competed in MLW, NJPW, and various independent promotions, where he was reportedly well-received by both talent and management.

The couple returned to WWE in 2022 under Triple H’s creative leadership, which has seen Kross re-integrated into the main roster. A two-time NXT Champion, Kross has also wrestled for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and other major promotions, building a reputation for his intense style and theatrical presentation.

As the summer approaches, Kross’s contract status will be one to watch, especially as WWE continues to reshape its roster and creative direction in a new era of leadership.